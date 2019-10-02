Quick 5: Mike Brown

1. You termed out after serving as a state legislator, then were elected as a county commissioner. Why did you decide to seek that office?
My goal is to see that every tax penny collected for county use is spent locally and not captured by the Legislature, then used for something else. Over $130 million has been diverted from county projects by the Legislature.
2. What was the biggest challenge you had in terms of transitioning from one position to another?
The Legislature’s schedule is set by statute. Our schedule is set by weather, seasons, procedures and laws. Some projects require right-of-way acquisition, environmental studies, and engineering. Weather and temperature determine when we schedule asphalt projects. Our work crews have to be multifunctional. My crew is dedicated; they never gripe or complain when called in at 2 a.m. to clear trees off the road or barricade flooded areas. County employees are out long before you wake, sanding ice and snow-covered roads in winter months.
3. What is currently the most pressing need in Cherokee County’s District 2?
Our roads are in constant need of surface material. Dust blowing across the road is material that has to be continually put back. The loss is slow but constant. After several years, roads can lose 1 to 2 feet of material. Rain and storm erosion can usually be identified immediately. Keeping our equipment up and running is an around-the-clock job. Tractors, mowers, graders, dump trucks, dozers, backhoes – you name it, and our guys have to not only operate it, but service it.
4. Overall, what do you view as the most important priority for county government here?
All county officers must have adequate resources to fulfill their obligations to taxpayers. Many people view grading roads as a priority. Grading is a small percentage. All offices require staffing, supervision, and funding. To put it into perspective, the county’s sheriff, treasurer, clerk, assessor and court clerk budgets are all part of this same percentage. Elected officials must prioritize county-provided resources. Balancing these resources for the whole county becomes the commissioners' greatest priority and responsibility.
5. What is the most enjoyable aspect of being a county commissioner?
Working together with our crew, district, city and state to correctly identify and correct problem areas. I’m proud of my workers' attitude to improve the area. Helping them help you makes my day!
– Kim Poindexter
