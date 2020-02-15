1. You are one of the Directors Emerita of Help In Crisis, Inc., yet you studied art in college. What prompted you to pursue working with victims of crime?
I came to Tahlequah in 1975 to escape a violent marriage, so I understood the challenges victims face. Domestic violence and sexual assault are complex crimes affecting all facets of life; the victim's safety, income, housing, education, and children are threatened. Domestic violence crimes require more than law and law enforcement can offer. Advocates are one part of helping.
2. You’ve also worked extensively in the field of grant writing. What are some of your most important achievements that regard?
Writing project proposals is one of my best skills. Technical writing proved elemental in the sustainability of Help In Crisis. But my best work was with American Indian Resource Center, developing the Institute for Native Justice. This provided training and technical aid to tribal communities seeking to improve their safety response to victims of violence. I am recognized by the Office on Violence Against Women and the Office for Victims of Crime as a subject matter expert. Working in tribal communities was rewarding; I made friends all over the U.S. who were dedicated to serving crime victims.
3. Even though you have worked as an advocate, you went to school to study art. How did that happen?
I did think I would create art as a career but life got in the way. I continued to make art while I worked and raised a family. The art made the difficult work of HIC bearable. Now that I am retired, I have more time to explore fiber art, especially through making quilts.
4. You have developed quite a reputation as a quilter? How did you get into that?
My area of emphasis was fabric and fiber. A close friend introduced to quilting in the '70s, when I was focused weaving and spinning. I have dabbled in pen and ink with watercolor. I am most proud of two awards from the Hoffman Challenge; both pieces toured the U.S. and one was purchased by the sponsor for a private collection.
5. You are still deeply involved in women’s issues. What are some of your chief concerns in today’s political climate?
The Violence Against Women Act struggles every five years with renewal, many times halting the work until Congress votes. Thousands of communities depend on this law to provide protection and resources to help victims get to safety and rebuild their lives. Because interpersonal violence is so complex, I stay concerned for the viability of this law.
– Kim Poindexter
