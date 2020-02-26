Quick 5 Protectors: Tahlequah Police Department

1. Tell us what prompted you to go into law enforcement as a career.
In 1998, I was attending NSU and did a ride-along with now Assistant Fire Chief Casey Baker. I had been raised by two parents who had shown me the importance of service throughout my entire life: my dad, as a minister and my mom, as a teacher. The ride-along lit a fire in me and I began applying with the Tahlequah Police Department.
2. Why did you decide to run for chief?
Law enforcement in general needed strong direction and a chief of police able to represent not only the department, but the community, in a positive light – no matter what the situation. I was blessed to have been mentored by one of Cherokee County’s greatest lawmen, Norman Fisher, and wanted to carry on the culture he had created.
3. Explain what a typical day for you is like these days.
I am not sure there is a typical day in the life of a law enforcement administrator. Some of the constants in my schedule are: frequent meetings with supervisors, review of current crime data, fielding complaints and concerns from citizens, and being engaged in the community.
4. What’s the most rewarding part about being chief? The most challenging?
The most rewarding thing about being chief is being able to represent the department and the community when tragedy strikes. The hard days are why I ran for chief. I take great pride and am deeply honored to represent the men and women of the Tahlequah Police Department and Tahlequah as a whole. The most challenging aspect of being chief is keeping 50 employees moving in the same direction. The overall morale of the department is the most challenging and probably the most important thing. Tahlequah has a great group of officers who work tirelessly to keep our community safe.
5. When you’re not on duty, where can we likely find you, and what will you be doing?
When I’m not at the office, I am a dad, first and foremost. I can be found at Welling General Baptist Church as their pastor, in the woods, or on the lake. Law enforcement is more than a job, but you have to leave it at work whenever possible.
