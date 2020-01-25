Quick 5: Scott Lawrence

1. You may be best-known in these parts as a "luthier." Explain what that means.
A luthier was originally a builder of lutes. It has come to have a broader definition – i.e., a builder of stringed instruments. I make guitars.
2. You do other things with wood, too, specifically furniture, but other carpentry as well. Describe that.
I also build furniture – especially in the arts and crafts style/tradition – as well as custom cabinetry, and finish "trim" carpentry and finishing.
3. What are some of the work you’ve done that you’re most proud of?
I am very pleased with my latest guitars in that they are the result of 20 years of acoustic guitar/archtop guitar research and development. As acoustic guitars, they are very powerful – they can be heard above several other acoustic instruments playing – yet have a sweet, rich tone.
4. You’re also a musician. What are your favorite types of music both to perform and hear? Artists?
I am known as a jazz player, but lately, I have been developing a classical repertoire, mostly Bach. I learned to play in an era that emphasized that a professional guitarist should be able to play competently in any style of music. My influences range from my guitar teacher, Cal Collins – himself a legendary jazz guitarist – along with Joe Pass, Django Reinhardt and blues players BB and Albert King.
5. Tell us about some of your goals for the future, and how you incorporate your personal philosophies into your work.
My goals are to continue building and playing guitar as long as I am able to, and to keep learning and growing as a luthier and musician. I would like to put a trio together and perform more, both locally and regionally.
