Quick 5: Shannon Grimes

1. What made you decide to become a chiropractor, and what is the ultimate goal of that type of medicine?
Growing up it seemed to me people were put on medications and having more surgeries than necessary. In my late teens I discovered Chiropractic. It made a LOT of sense based on sciences I was learning in school. Ultimately my goal as a physician is to help maximize health and quality of life. That goal has led me to learn a great deal more about how our bodies work and what sorts of dysfunctions we develop. Now I work to create functional health solutions for my clients integrating understanding of how brain, body, nutrition, and so much more work together to create or destroy health. This allows me to help with issues well beyond back pain and headaches but improves care in those areas as well.
2. You chair the local Libertarian Party and have for several years. How did you get involved?
I got involved in politics in 2007 as a Republican. I became and activist to promote freedom, liberty, and proper constitutionally limited government. In 2016 when the Libertarian party gained ballot access, I decided to join those efforts with the same goals.
3. In a nutshell, explain the party philosophy.
The Libertarian Party believes that the proper role of government is to promote and protect our liberties and natural rights as was written in the Declaration of Independence. People should be free to live their lives how they want so long as they are not harming others. Live and let live. Don’t hit people and don’t take their stuff.
4. You’ve been involved through both the Obama and Trump administrations. What do you see as the main problems, respectively, with their leadership?
The problem is not with just those but most all administrations. They collect power over time that they, and later administrations, use to mess with our lives. Usually this is done by creating rules and laws that favor their own special interests.
5. What are you doing to build the local party, and if the Libertarians don’t field a strong candidate for president in 2020, what do you think the national party will do?
The Libertarian party will continue promoting principles of liberty even as most people and corporations try to use government to push their own special interests.
– Kim Poindexter
