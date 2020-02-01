Quick 5: Teddye Snell

1. Though you had no prior experience in journalism, you spent 14 years working your way up through the ranks of the Daily Press, first as copy editor and finally as news editor. What was that like?
Working in the newsroom in various capacities was enlightening, enraging, often heartbreaking, sometimes grueling, but always, always, always interesting and educational. I would not trade the experience for the world. A newsroom is a living organism. I made lifelong friends and I left a better person for the experience.
2. Now you work as a contractor for the Cherokee Nation, since you and your husband own a TERO-certified business. What do you do there?
I am contracted as the Communications Officer for the Tribal Council of the Cherokee Nation, where I work with councilors by providing press releases, media assistance, photos, social media and consulting services.
3. You’re known among your friends as a great cook. Tell us some of your favorite things to make.
My favorite thing to cook, while not complicated, is grilled steak and seasonal vegetables. I’ve recently been on a roasted chicken kick. There’s nothing better than a perfectly grilled steak or roasted chicken. I focus on scratch cooking and eliminating processed food. I make sauces, salad dressings, and soup from scratch. There’s much to be said for our elders’ way of cooking.
4. You’ve also done some catering, and were in the running for the TV show, "Master Chef.” Explain those experiences.
Catering taught me to listen to others’ wants. I had to take my personal tastes out of the equation. I learned to master new dishes and techniques. "Master Chef" confirmed I have good instincts when it comes to flavor profiles – knowing what herbs and spices pair well with each other to make dishes flavorful –and I have an eye for presentation.
5. You’re pretty proud of your kids and your family. What does the future hold?
I am proud of my kids. My son is an EMT and is completing his paramedic certification. He’s an amazing husband and father. He married his high school sweetheart and they have given me two amazing grandchildren. My daughter is a force of nature and is finishing a degree in video game development and eSports. She interns/volunteers in IT at the Cherokee Nation. My wish is for them to follow their bliss and forge their own paths. My husband and I look forward to continuing our contract with the tribe and enjoying our children and grandchildren.
– Kim Poindexter
