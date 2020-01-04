Quick 5: Todd Enlow

1. Local residents really began to notice you when you worked for the Cherokee Nation while Chad Smith was chief. Explain how you began working for the tribe and some of your achievements during that period.
I began my career at Cherokee Nation in 1993, when Wilma Mankiller was chief. My goal was to work here for 18 months, then move on to “bright lights” and “big cities." I fell in love with the work and ability to make a positive change for individuals, communities and the Nation.
2. While you worked for the tribe, you ran for mayor. What made you decide to wade into politics, and is it something you’d ever do again?
I have always been interested in public service. My parents, Clyde and Ellen Enlow, were always vested in public service. I believe that is one of the reasons I enjoy my work at Cherokee Nation. I would consider another elected position if I believed I could make a positive impact in that position.
3. Later on, you left the Cherokee Nation and went to work for NSU. What prompted that decision, what did you do there, and why did you leave?
I pursued an opportunity to gain additional experiences and opportunities. Many years ago, I was given advice to diversify my experiences and pursue opportunities to grow. I joined the NSU team to work on special projections and planning. I was asked later to lead the Auxiliary Services team, and loved every minute of my time there. Ultimately, we left for Arizona after my mother’s passing.
4. Now you’re back at the tribe, working as chief of staff for Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin. How did that come about, and what are your main duties?
When we returned to Oklahoma, I joined the team at Armstrong Bank, where my dad worked for many years. While I loved the work and team, the service work at Cherokee Nation has always been at the forefront of my experiences. Eventually, I returned to the Cherokee Nation Government Relations Team for a year before being asked to serve as Chief Hoskin’s chief of staff.
5. You and your wife, Lori, are celebrated fitness buffs. Tell us about that aspect of your lives.
As Lori and I began dating, much of our time getting to know one another was spent at the NSU track. That trend continued for several years of marriage as well. As we began having children, our fitness time decreased, and our health declined. That changed when our youngest was approximately 2 years old, and Lori discovered she was diabetic. She began running, and has not stopped. I simply had no other choice than to join her, and it has strengthened our relationship just as before.
