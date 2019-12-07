1. So how did your family get into the jewelry business?
In 1986, Allen and Lisa Meigs Nolan were called to the ministry Cornerstone Fellowship, and decided to sell the jewelry store. My parents, Al and Phyllis Mutzig, were eating lunch at what was "The Theater" and were offered the store. Three days later, the deal was done.
2. You've held a number of leadership roles, including stints as the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce president. Detail a couple of those.
All have been rewarding, but being one of the founding members of our Tahlequah Main Street has definitely been one of the most rewarding. We accomplished so much, including instigating a meeting with Floyd Norris and encouraging the donation of his downtown property now known as Norris Park.
3. What motivates you to stay involved in the community and how important is it for everyone else to do their part?
Being involved in our community is a true privilege. To love on our community and make it a better place for future generations is a responsibility that we all have. Together, we can make difference.
4. Tell us about some of your favorite products at the moment - and the favorites of your customers.
Wedding ring business continues to be one of my favorites and fortunately a huge part of our business. It is an honor and joy to be involved in lives during such a special time.
5. What changes do you foresee for Meigs in the next several years?
I see a very bright future. The dynamics of retail is ever changing and we work hard to be proactive to ensure our relevance. Our focus has become totally customer centric (meaning everything is done to elevate our customer's experience.
- Kim Poindexter
