1. How long have you been at the Cherokee Phoenix, and what does your job entail?
I’ve been here since November 2000. I’ve been assistant editor since December 2006. I work with staff members to produce the twice-monthly newspaper, as well as material for our website, email newsletter and social media. I help with editorial planning, story development and selection, copy editing and page design. I occasionally write, and I help with marketing, advertising and distribution.
2. What are some of the more memorable stories written, or events covered, that you can recall publishing in recent years?
Some of the more memorable stories we’ve published since I’ve been here include the Baby Veronica case, Wilma Mankiller’s death, the crazy 2011 chief’s election, all the flooding from the past decade, Cherokees at Standing Rock, Freedmen litigation and this gaming compact issue. I’m sure I’m leaving a bunch out, but we’ve had some memorable stuff.
3. As a Cherokee citizen, what are your chief concerns for the moment in Indian Country?
For me, it’s the gaming compact, just because it hits home closer than other issues. But there are other concerns, as is always the case, such as tribes having sacred sites taken away by the federal government for petroleum exploration or a stupid border wall. There are also voting issues and stricter riot laws in the Dakotas to worry about.
4. Before you were assistant editor, what other work did you do for the newspaper or tribe?
Before I became an assistant editor, I was a reporter. I wrote news, features, sports, health, education, columns, etc. I also took photos, edited copy and helped with page design. Before coming to the Phoenix, I worked for two newspapers in Delaware County that were owned by the same company. That was right after I graduated from college.
5. What other projects and organizations are you and your family involved with?
I’m part of the Native American Journalists Association, Society of Professional Journalists and Society for News Design. Other than that, I try to help my wife, Lisa, with our two kids and their busy schedules. I need to join a cooking class, though, because my wife leads a Zumba class in the evenings, and I’m getting tired of cooking Hamburger Helper.
– Kim Poindexter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.