Quick 5: Val Dobbins

1. Explain what the BEST coalition does for the community.
Tahlequah BEST has been in existence for over 15 years. The focus of BEST is to bring together a wide variety of community partners and individuals to work toward issues that face our youth in Tahlequah.
2. How did you get involved with this organization?
In 2004, I started working for Tahlequah Public Schools as coordinator for the Drug-Free Communities Grant. Funding was provided to create a community coalition and follow a framework that incorporates prevention efforts aimed at changing or influencing community conditions, standards, systems and policies.
3. You and your husband Mark, a retired associate district judge, have three kids. How has your family influenced your work with the coalition and other projects you undertake?
Mark and I, through our work and in our own family, saw firsthand the effect that drugs and alcohol has on so many life decisions. Science showed that telling kids to “Just Say No” wasn’t preventing them from smoking, drinking and using other drugs. What was working, however, was beefing up protective components in communities – i.e., controlling access, developing policy, etc.
4. What are some of the challenges Tahlequah faces from your viewpoint as BEST director? How about its strengths?
Years ago, the challenge was to get all the main players in the same room at the same time and get everyone working strategically, and not in silos. The main stakeholders in our community are TPS, Cherokee Nation, city of Tahlequah, Northeastern State University, Northeastern Health System, Tahlequah Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Cherokee County Health Department and Cherokee County Health Services Council, which includes the Healthy Living Program and our state representatives and senator. I am proud to say everyone listed is involved with the coalition and has a vested interest in implementing strategies that promote protective factors in our local environment to assist youth in making healthy decisions. What once was our biggest challenge is now our biggest strength. All the main players are in the room and on the same page.
5. Name a few people who have played pivotal roles in getting things done.
I have always had great staff and the support of TPS has made all the difference. The heads and staff of the above-mentioned agencies all played critical, pivotal roles.
– Kim Poindexter
