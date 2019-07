VIAN - Blackgum Harvestime Sewing Sisters Quilts of Past & Present Quilt Show will be held Friday, July 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., in the activity building, 451558 E. 980 Road. Admission is $5, and the event will feature vendors, demonstrations, door prizes, and lunch specials each day. A Janome Mod 100Q sewing machine will be given away on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.