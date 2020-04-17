Spring has arrived, and many area residents are looking forward to the return of farmers' markets.
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will again make available a limited number of Senior Farmers' Market Voucher Program applications for eligible seniors age 60 and older in Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties.
In the interest of public safety due to the COVID-19 threat, public sign-up events will not be held. Interested seniors should call the Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging at 918-682-7891. EODD AAA staff members will take down contact information and pass it to the DHS office, which will mail application forms to home addresses.
The vouchers are for low-income people age 60 years and older and may only be used at market locations in Muskogee, Okmulgee, Tahlequah and Wagoner. Applications are limited to one per household. A limited number of applications are available and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.
Contact EODD AAA at 918-682-7891 or Cari Crittenden at DHS at 405-521-4089 for information or questions.
