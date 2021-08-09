Sheriff walks kid to school

Sheriff Jason Chennault walks across the street with Ryan Altaffer, a second-grader at Grand View School who was carrying goodies to his new teacher. Schools are reopening this week, and Chennault stressed the importance of drivers being cautious.

Sheriff Jason Chennault walks across the street with Ryan Altaffer, a second-grader at Grand View School who was carrying goodies to his new teacher. Schools are reopening this week, and Chennault stressed the importance of drivers being cautious.

Tags

Trending Video