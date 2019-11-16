A children's book drive is being hosted by the Sequoyah High School Honor Society through Dec. 10.
New or gently used children's books may be donated at: Sequoyah High School, Cherokee Nation Cherokee First office, Crescent Valley Baptist Church, and Cornerstone Fellowship Church.
The books will be distributed to local school children ages 1-4 as Christmas presents. For more information, contact Madi Joice at 918-457-6546 or madijoice@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.