OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Historical Society's State Historic Preservation Office, under the National Historic Preservation Act, administers the federal historic preservation program in Oklahoma. The purpose is to encourage preservation of the state's archaeological and historic resources for everyone's benefit.
The Statewide Preservation Plan, prepared by SHPO and in draft form for 2020-2024, sets forth the preservation community's objectives. The SHPO's priorities for addressing the goals are a continuation of the archaeological and historic/architectural resources survey program, with special emphasis on resources associated with underrepresented peoples and extension of survey coverage to unstudied areas; preparation of National Register of Historic Places nominations; and continuation of outreach and technical assistance.
The SHPO welcomes project ideas and priorities from the public for its fiscal year 2020 activities to help strengthen preservation efforts. The Project Suggestion Form is online at the SHPO website, or in hard copy by request. The form can be submitted electronically at any point, but will only be considered for the next funding cycle. To view the Project Suggestion Form, visit the SHPO website at www.okhistory.org/shpo/projectsuggestion. Contact Lynda Ozan at 405-522-4484 or lozan@okhistory.org with questions or to receive a hard copy.
SHPO conducts surveys to identify archaeological and historic resources; nominates properties to NRHP; comments on effects of federal undertakings on archaeological and historic resources; develops the statewide preservation plan; administers the Certified Local Governments Program; provides comments to the National Park Service about rehabilitation projects proposed for federal tax credits; and provides public outreach programs and technical assistance to preservation professionals, government agencies and interested citizens. SHPO expects to receive $879,000 from the Historic Preservation Fund for these programs and its operations. Ten percent of the HPF award is reserved for pass-through grants to CLGs.
The State Historic Preservation Office is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
