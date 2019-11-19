State of Oklahoma 2019 holiday ornament available

OKLAHOMA CITY - Friends of the Oklahoma Governor's Mansion presents the 2019 Oklahoma holiday ornament, the Governor's Mansion in a snow globe. It features golden snowflakes surrounding the adorned Mansion, and the front lawn covered in snow.
"This year's ornament highlights the beauty of the mansion during the holidays through the creative, artistic concept of a snow globe," said Tammie Brown, executive director of Friends of the Mansion.
The 14,000-square-foot mansion was completed in 1928. Through the years, it has seen a few remodels, while other historical elements like the walnut paneling in the library, have been restored. The Mansion is filled with antique items and unique treasures donated by generous Oklahomans.
The annual ornaments highlight what makes Oklahoma unique, according to Brown. Past ornaments have recognized Oklahoma's heritage, historical buildings and state symbols.
"We are honored so many families add our ornament to their trees each year," said Brown.
The funds support Friends of the Mansion in its effort to preserve history and improve the Governor's Mansion for future generations. The ornament costs $15 and is available at participating retailers and online at www.fomok.org. Past year's ornaments are also available.
Shipping and handling, plus applicable taxes will apply. Orders of 100 ornaments or more will receive a discount of $2 per ornament. For questions, call Friends of the Mansion at 405-557-0198.
