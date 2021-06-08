It's summer and you have a body, so you have a summer body. Therefore, instead of trying to have that model perfect body this summer (which may be unrealistic for most of us), focus on becoming healthier. Instead of trying to lose weight, think about feeling and looking better. In turn, you may lose pounds or inches but the main focus will be your health.
Fad diets have grown in popularity in recent years. This is due to the rise in obesity, social media and society's pressure to be thin. Fad diets are presented as a cure for quick weight loss and health changes. Most fad diets limit what you can eat and can harm your health. Fad diets are not easy to spot and hide under false scientific claims. However, they are widely accepted by the general population.
So, what are fad diets? If the diet seems too good to be true, it is likely a fad diet. Some fad diets are called low-carbohydrate, extremely low-fat and/or high-protein. Some promote high intake of a certain food, like grapefruit or celery juice. Others will focus on eliminating certain foods overall.
Fad diets often are created by people with little knowledge on their long-term health effects. All fad diets have the same underlying principle - a temporary, often unproven, solution for a long-term problem. Fad diets generally have the following characteristics: promote a quick fix; promise dramatic results; restrict or eliminate a particular food or food group; severely restrict calories; forbid or overly encourage one particular macronutrient such as protein, carbohydrates or fat, promise rapid weight loss; promote detoxification, cleansing or fasting; promote liquid meal replacements; are based on personal experiences or a single research study; have rigid and unmanageable rules. Popular fad diets often lead to rapid, short-term weight loss.
A good question to ask is "can I eat this way forever and be in good health?" If the answer is yes, it is likely a manageable lifestyle. If the answer is no, it is likely a fad diet. When searching for information to help you improve health, consult a registered dietitian. Use resources provided by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, other medical professional organizations or associations and government health agencies. A weight loss of 1 pound to 2 pounds per week is a healthy approach. Individuals who lose weight at this pace tend to keep the weight off long term and experience improvements in health.
Another good place for healthy nutrition advice is ChooseMyPlate.gov. MyPlate focuses on balance, variety, moderation and adequacy, and supports healthy eating for everyone. MyPlate provides nutrition recommendations based on five food groups - fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy and protein foods. MyPlate Plan will even provide a simple plan to meet your needs and goals.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
