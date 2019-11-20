The Tahlequah Christmas Parade, hosted by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place on Friday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Tahlequah.
The theme of this year's parade is "Holiday in Whoville."
"I can already sense the excitement throughout town and folks are telling us they are in love with the Holiday in Whoville theme," said Cindy Morris, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce president. "It is my understanding that the Grinch will be sneaking into our community to try and steal our Christmas spirit."
Parade entries are being sought for the parade. The deadline for entry registration is Tuesday, Dec. 10. Entries will not be accepted after the deadline.
"We ask those interested in participating in the parade to enter soon," said Morris. "The Chamber will be unable to accommodate entries after the deadline. There are numerous elements to planning the parade, and last-minute entries create problems for our planning team."
Any individual or organization interested in being a parade volunteer should visit the Chamber of Commerce website and select the "2019 Christmas Parade" under the Events tab at the top of the page to learn more about how to sign up. The Chamber of Commerce can sign off on community service hours for this event.
For more information, visit tahlequahchamber.com, call 918-456-3742, or visit 123 E. Delaware St.
