Local residents learned proper food preservation techniques on Tuesday during a class taught at the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office.
In a two-part workshop, attendees-pressure canned carrots in the morning and canned homemade salsa with a hot water bath in the afternoon.
Family and Consumer Sciences Educator Heather Winn first went over the multiple steps involved in canning. She touched on various topics, including types of canning equipment, testing jar seals, processing, proper labeling, pressure timing and food safety.
“Use current information as current as you can get it,” said Winn.
After Winn’s presentation, participants put their canning knowledge to the test and headed to the Extension office kitchen to practice canning carrots. Sharon Gifford said she attended the class to improve her skills.
“There’s always something new to learn with food safety,” said Gifford.
New to the world of canning Tuesday was Tenisha Hess.
“I’m just learning,” said Hess.
Many in the class have been canning for decades, like Teresa Fleming, who wanted to “brush up” on her skills.
“I wanted to make sure I’m using modern techniques,” said Fleming. “It’s just some of the things that go back to the ‘70s and ‘80s, when I first started [canning], have changed, and it’s hard because your mother and grandmother used the old recipes.”
Fleming has helped her mother can since the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.
“I have an old canner that my grandmother used that dates back to the 1940s,” said Fleming. “It’s not what I can on today.”
Vi Rule and her granddaughter, Lindsey Wells, both enjoyed the class. Rule said canning interested her because “times are getting hard.”
“Anything to help the budget,” said Rule.
Winn taught the class with Janis Risley of the Sequoyah County OSU Extension Office.
“It’s a process to can, but you’re not putting all the preservatives manufacturers put in there,” said Risley. “You put things in at the peak of freshness. You know they are nutritious.”
Risley said canned food should be eaten within two years.
“The longer canned foods sit on the shelf, the more they lose nutrients,” said Risley.
While not a canning regular, Risley said she keeps on trying to get into it.
“There are so many ways to do it, just as long as you do it by the recipe,” said Risley.
According to Risley, pressure canning is better suited to low-acid foods, like carrots, while high-acid foods, like tomatoes, can be canned using a hot water bath.
In a later email, Winn commented that Tuesday was a “great class” and directed those interested in attending a similar class to contact the extension office.
Check it out
The Cherokee County OSU Extension Office has a variety of educational tips for the home and can be reached by phone at 918-456-6163.
