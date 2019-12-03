HULBERT – Events are planned for Sequoyah State Park during the winter.
Three Forks Nature Center is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, but will be closed Dec. 24-25, and open at noon on Dec. 26.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the Three Forks Nature Center on Dec. 7 and 14, 10 a.m. to noon. Visitors can have their photos taken and then have cookies and listen to stories read by Mrs. Claus.
Due to controlled hunts, the park's nature trails will be closed Dec. 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22. The nature center, lodge and golf course will still be open.
Oklahoma State Parks host First Day Hikes on Jan. 1, but Sequoyah will expand the concept to have First Month Hikes. Two hikes will be offered on Jan. 1, with a easy one-mile hike at 11:30 a.m., and a moderate two-mile hike at 1:30 p.m. A series of guided hikes will be offered from the Nature Center, but naturalists are encouraging the public to hike on their own time to cover all 10 miles of the park's trails in January.
For more information, call Three Forks Nature Center at 918-772-2108.
