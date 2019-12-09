THS Rotary Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah announced the December Students of the Month from Tahlequah High School. Present were, from left: Rotarian Terri Ussery, students Natalie Bright and James Maxwell, and guest speaker Sheriff Jason Chennault.

The Rotary Club of Tahlequah December Students of the Month from Tahlequah High School are Natalie Bright and James Maxwell.

