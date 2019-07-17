MUSKOGEE – The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Chaplain Service will hold a “Last Roll Call Ceremony of Remembrance” on July 23 to remember veteran patients who passed away during April to June.
Friends and family members are invited to attend the memorial service, which will be held at 1 p.m. in the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center auditorium, 1011 Honor Heights Drive. Family members are encouraged to bring a photo of their loved one. RSVP is not required.
The ceremony is held quarterly to honor and remember veteran patients who received their care at the medical center. Light refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
For questions or further information about this ceremony, call 918-577-3861.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.