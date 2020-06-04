Burlan Woods has been commander of the Cherokee Nation Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3698 for 20 years. In August, Woods turns 89, and he's is proud to see the Veterans Memorial finally coming together.
The organization decided it was the best way to give back to the community.
This it not something that was decided quickly, but discussed for a few years, said Woods.
"We didn't just dream this up overnight; we've been talking about it three or four years," said Woods. "We've made a whole lot of progress."
The Veterans Memorial is important not only as a reminder of the service of many men and women.
"But where are you going to find those names 50 years from now?" he asked.
"Too many veterans are here, gone tomorrow and forgotten," Woods said.
He expects it will take 50 years to complete the memorial, which is being set up so it will not only cover the past, but those who will follow.
"We wanted room for people to add on; there will be more veterans," said Woods.
Three memorial slabs are in place so far, and the group is gearing up for the next memorial to honor Purple Heart recipients – about 5,000 in Adair County. They are working diligently to ensure no names are omitted.
Last Thursday, Woods and Junior Vice Commander James Oliver dropped by to see how the extension was coming. That space will allow for chairs to be set up for programs or special occasions, said Woods.
"The end of the slab is the end of our property; it's city property beyond that," said Woods. "That area will be used for parking, and we're set up to put gravel down there."
The memorial slabs vary in cost. The large black one was $7,200 and it lists all the branches of service.
"I'm really proud of this; it's beautiful," said Woods of the black slab monument.
The order of the emblems on the slab was as they were established, he said.
"I think the Navy was first, then the Coast Guard, then the Army and Marines. The Air Corps were part of the Army before becoming the Air Force and the Marines were a subdivision of the Navy," he said.
Another memorial slab was donated by the Cherokee Nation.
"The Cherokee Nation had a presence back to the War of 1812," Woods said. "I'm not sure how much the Cherokee Nation paid for their slab; it has Goingsnake honored on it. He's been dead since 1850 and most people probably don't realize he is buried north of Westville."
Former Cherokee Nation Chief Bill John Baker and former Deputy Chief S. Joe Crittenden are recognized on one side of the slab.
"The chief wasn't in the service, but his father was. Deputy Chief Crittenden is one of the most distinguished military men because of his service with the postal division. He knew where to send all the mail to all the soldiers," said Woods.
A slab listing original, past or current members was $2,000, said Woods. There is room for about 120 names per slab per side.
"On the back are Korean and Vietnam veterans," he said.
When complete a decorative "gingerbread-style ceramic tile" will finish the base of the slab troughs, Woods said.
The goal is to put as many names there as possible, said Oliver. First, the group started with books and put in the names people gave them, but they know the list is incomplete.
"Some people thought we edited names out of the books, but we used what we got," said Woods.
Oliver said they want the list to be as complete as possible when the next stone is cut. The Purple Heart recipients list includes 5,000 names so far.
"People from Adair County need to look the list over and be sure we have any and all the names," Oliver said.
