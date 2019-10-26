Monday, Oct. 28
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Senior citizens meal is served at noon in the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
American Legion Post 50 meets at 6 p.m. at 123 N. Brookside Ave. Potluck dinner scheduled.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m, 116 B E. Keetoowah St.
Cookson Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m., at Cookson Methodist Mission, 32035 Highway 82.
Grief Share meets at 7 p.m. in Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Tai chi begins at 10 a.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
So and Sews quilting group meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Davis Retirement Center dining hall, 310 North St.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Rotary Club meets at noon at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Flowers on the Branch domestic violence event begins at Town Branch Bridge.
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at 6 p.m. in First Lutheran Church, 2111 Mahaney Ave.
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. in First United Methodist Church, 301 W. Delaware St. Call 214-215-8306 for details.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m., at Abundant Life Fellowship, 1330 N. Cedar Ave. Call 918-458-0040.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Tai chi begins at 10 a.m. in Hulbert Senior Citizen Center.
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Senior citizens meal is served at noon in the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at noon in the NSU University Center.
Mid-Week Mind Body Connection begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m., 116 B E. Keetoowah St.
Sound bath session begins at 7 p.m. at Unfinished Studio, 26387 Highway 82.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Yoga begins at 9:15 a.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Tai chi begins at 10 a.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
Weight Watchers meets at 10 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m. at First Christian Church, 746 S. Cedar Ave.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Trick-or-treating runs 2-4 p.m. at all Cherokee Nation Museums and the Cherokee Heritage Center.
TOPS weight loss support group meets at 5 p.m. at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St. Call 918-458-5366.
Feed My Sheep serves meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building, Delaware Street.
Northeastern Toastmasters Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Friday, Nov. 1
Toddler Tales for 24 months-3 years old begins at 10 a.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 College Ave.
Honor Walk begins at 11 a.m. at Second Century Square, NSU.
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Reading Rockstars for ages 3-6 years old begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 College Ave.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 5:30 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 201 Ron Rice Ave.
Community dance is held at 7 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 230 W. First St.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Weight Watchers meets at 9 a.m. (weigh-in at 8:30) one block north and one block east of Days Inn on bypass.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon at 812 E. Ward.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.