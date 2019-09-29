Monday, Sept. 30
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Senior citizens meal is served at noon in the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
American Legion Post 50 meets at 6 p.m. at 123 N. Brookside Ave.
Cherokee County Election Board meets at 6 p.m. in the CCEB building, 914 S. College Ave.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFWA Post 3707, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m. at 116 B E. Keetoowah St.
Cookson Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7 p.m., at Cookson Methodist Mission, 32035 Highway 82.
Grief Share meets at 7 p.m. in Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
So and Sews quilting group meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Davis Retirement Center dining hall, 310 North St.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Rotary Club meets at noon at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Cherokee County Democrats meet at 5:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Municipal Armory Center.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Oklahoma Education Association meets at 5:30 p.m. in Charlie's Chicken, 1594 S. Muskogee Ave.
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance meets at 6 p.m. in First Lutheran Church, 2111 Mahaney Ave.
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. in First United Methodist Church, 301 W. Delaware St. Call 214-215-8306 for details.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m., at Abundant Life Fellowship, 1330 N. Cedar Ave. Call 918-458-0040.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Autism Spectrum Emergency Responders Course runs 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at ICTC. Register at includingyall.org.
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Senior citizens meal is served at noon in the Cookson Hills Center United Methodist Mission.
Kiwanis Club of Tahlequah meets at noon in the NSU University Center.
Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 4-7 p.m. at Cherokee National Peace Pavilion.
Tai chi begins at 5:30 p.m. in Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Alcoholics Anonymous Chapter Five meets at 6:30 p.m., 116 B E. Keetoowah St.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Yoga begins at 9:15 a.m. at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 104 N. College Ave.
Weight Watchers meets at 10 a.m., noon, and 5 p.m. at First Christian Church, 746 S. Cedar Ave.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 8 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
TOPS weight loss support group meets at 5 p.m. at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St. Call 918-458-5366.
Feed My Sheep serves meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building, Delaware Street.
Northeastern Toastmasters Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Hulbert Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. in Serenity Methodist Church, Sixth and Birch Street.
Friday, Oct. 4
AAA Driver Improvement Program runs 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at ICTC, 240 Vo-Tech Drive. Call 918-348-7988.
Toddler Tales for 24 months-3 years old begins at 10 a.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 College Ave.
Antique Agricultural Festival begins at 10 a.m. at Hunter's Home.
Lunch is available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Tri-Community Association building, 17896 S. 580 Road.
Reading Rockstars for ages 3-6 years old begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 College Ave.
Democratic Women meet at 11:30 a.m. in Restaurant of the Cherokees, 17793 Highway 62.
Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. in the Tahlequah Senior Center, 230 E. First St.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon and 5:30 p.m. at 812 E. Ward.
Celebrate Recovery meets at 7 p.m. in First Baptist Church, 201 Ron Rice Ave.
Community dance is held at 7 p.m. at the Senior Citizens Center, 230 W. First St.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Clothing Exchange runs 7 a.m.-3 p.m. at Keys Baptist Church,
Tahlequah Farmers' Market runs 8 a.m. to noon at Leoser Pavilion, Morgan and Water.
Weight Watchers meets at 9 a.m. (weigh-in at 8:30) one block north and one block east of Days Inn on bypass.
Keetoowah Celebration begins at 9:30 a.m. at Keetoowah Complex pavilion.
Indoor Market runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in Tahlequah Municipal Armory Center.
Open Streets Tahlequah begins at 10 a.m. in downtown Tahlequah.
Antique Agricultural Festival begins at 10 a.m. at Hunter's Home.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at noon at 812 E. Ward.
Let's Face It Al-Anon meets at noon at 116 B W. Keetoowah St. Call 918-520-3696.
Skateboard competition begins at 1 p.m. in Tahlequah City Skate Park.
Relay For Life Fire Engine Pull begins at 2:30 p.m. on Morgan Street.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Antique Agricultural Festival begins at 10 a.m. at Hunter's Home.
Eastside Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 11 a.m. at 812 E. Ward.
