Monday, June 29
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.
Hulbert School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFW Post, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Tuesday, June 30
Polls are open for the Primary Election 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.
Wednesday, July 1
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.
Governmental Building Authority meets at 1 p.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Thursday, July 2
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.
Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.
Friday, July 3
County and city offices closed for the holiday.
To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.
Saturday, July 4
To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.
