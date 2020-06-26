Monday, June 29

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.

Hulbert School Board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium.

Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFW Post, 128 E. Choctaw St.

Tuesday, June 30

Polls are open for the Primary Election 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Wednesday, July 1

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Governmental Building Authority meets at 1 p.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Thursday, July 2

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Feed My Sheep hands out meals 5-6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Activities Building.

Friday, July 3

County and city offices closed for the holiday.

To-go lunches are available 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tri-Community (WEB) Association, 17914 S. 580 Road.

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

Saturday, July 4

To-go lunches are available at Tahlequah Day Center, 309 S. Chief Sam Pinson Lane.

