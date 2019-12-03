A Winter Wonderland will be held Friday, Dec. 6, 5-9 p.m., at The Legacy at MK Ranch, 19505 E. Ballentine Road.
This free family event will feature a sensory-friendly Santa with free photos printed on site, and other free family photo opportunities, as well as shopping and cocoa.
All money raised during the live auction of decorated Christmas trees will be donated to My Friends & Me, a nonprofit on a mission to make Tahlequah the most autism aware and disability friendly area in Oklahoma.
