Local students and others from around the region sang their hearts out during the Circle the State with Song concert at the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center Thursday, Jan. 26.
Amy Wright, Tahlequah Middle School music director and former state chair for Circle the State with Song, said the music festival/vocal concert takes place across different Oklahoma regions through the Oklahoma Music Educators Association.
“It just allows a lot of our kids to be part of an honor choir – something bigger than what they have at their own school,” said Wright. “Everybody at every elementary school gets to be a part of a music program, but those who really excel in singing and enjoy that get to come and be a part of a real choir.”
Students in grades 4-8 participate, with 156 kids from all over the region.
Students start in the fall by auditioning for one of the allotted spots, which depends on how many students are enrolled at each school. Wright said each elementary site in Tahlequah can bring 12 students, and TMS can bring 36 this year.
After the audition, the students prepare for the concert with three months of practice.
Christine Hayes, Okay Public Schools music director and Region S coordinator for Circle the State with Song, said incorporating the nine different schools in the program helps students to build connections across Oklahoma.
Even though there is a large age gap among the grades, Hayes said the difference helps with collaboration.
“My eighth-graders have learned how to follow the music well and read music, so they’re helping,” said Hayes. “You really get a lot of good collaboration with your grades, kind of intermingling and helping each other out.”
She said the program is an amazing opportunity, as it helps participants lay a foundation for music, and prepares them for Children’s All-State.
“So many kids are involved in sports in addition to music, but then you have kids who really don’t have anything but music, so this provides an opportunity for kids who need to plug in somewhere, and it just broadens their horizons” said Hayes.
Hayes said the singing offers students a chance to practice difficult music at a young age, pushing them out of their comfort zones.
Nancy Geiger, a TMS sixth-grade teacher, said Circle the State is a stepping stone for her children to prepare for more auditions across the state. Geiger has two children, Jonah and Jude Geiger, who participated, and one, Jonah, has sung in the concert for four years.
Geiger said her children have not only made several friends through the program, but they have learned several skills like teamwork, work ethic, and auditioning.
“It’s definitely laying a foundation educationally with how to read music, but it lays a foundation for them socially for them to develop relationships because they’ll see a lot of the same kids from other schools every year, and they might see them at All-State,” said Hayes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.