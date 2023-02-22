Spring is almost in the air, and local business owners have the scoop on what's trending in footwear, clothing, jewelery, and more for this upcoming season.
As temperatures tend to fluctuate this time of year, Amy Carter, owner of Vivid Salon and Boutique, said she's been putting out a lot of transitional clothing lately. Among those items are cardigans that can be worn over a normal shirt and then removed, if it gets too hot outside.
"We have a lot of long-sleeved shirts and light sweaters," said Carter.
Carter doesn't expect her boutique to be totally spring-centered until further into the season.
Jewelry Specialist Savannah Woods said Meigs Jewelery has several new pieces that have been popular, many detailed with "pearls and paperclips."
"The paperclip style is very in for bracelets and chains," said Woods. "Stackable rings are kind of in right now."
Meigs' Igohida line - currently featuring welded bracelets and anklets in different styles, metals, and gemstone additions - has been popular lately. Marketing Manager Sara Drywater Barnett said there are plans to add a ring collection by this spring or summer at the latest. The Igohida rings link together and can be worn on one finger or across two.
Sandals are coming into season at Felts Family Shoe Store.
"Birkenstocks are always our biggest seller in the spring," said Drew Felts.
The brands Born, Outwoods, and Clarks are popular picks, as well as Chaco sandals, which Felts said is in demand with customers planning to enjoy the area's the rivers and lakes.
Spring stock has just starting hitting the racks at Threadz Consignment, where owner Teresa Williams said vintage, rare, and "hard-to-find" items have been drawing customers into her shop.
"Our men's section has just exploded," said Williams. "We have lots of vintage clothing, cowboy boots, and custom vintage belts and belt buckles."
Williams said more people are going out lately, and with occasions like prom around the corner, formal wear and dresses have been big sellers.
"We're always rotating [stock]," she said. "We have new items every day."
