Locals and outsiders can now check out Tahlequah's newest holiday attraction: the Christmas Light Display.
The new feature has been in the works for quite some time, thanks to the Tahlequah Tourism Department.
The Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors was informed several months ago that Tourism was purchasing lights for the Christmas display.
"It will be very beautiful and I am so proud of these lights. My Christmas light committee that I had, they were very helpful in picking them out, and of course, the sponsors," said Gena McPhail, director of tourism.
The walk-thru display runs on the Tahlequah History Trail, from Sequoyah Park to the Cherokee Nation Peace Pavilion.
The display was slated to light up Nov. 25 at dark, but there was a slight delay, as lights weren't delivered on time due to inclement weather in Florida.
"The company worked overtime and bumped us way ahead to get our shipment to us," McPhail said.
The initial goal was to partner with the Parks and Recreation Department to create the animated light tour. Brian Speake, superintendent of the Parks and Recreation department, contacted Luke Whitlock, of Whitlock Lawn Care, and introduced him to McPhail.
"Parks and Recreation, all we're doing with lights is what's there at Norris Park and what's there at City Hall. This was me volunteering to help [Tourism] out a little bit," Speake said.
Whitlock said it took him and his crew about 12 hours to get the lights set up Sunday and they spent an additional 55-60 hours constructing close to 50 arches, which they plan to set up Thursday.
"There'll be about 50 to 55 arches and we're shooting for Thursday night [to place those along the Tahlequah History Trail]. The whole agenda is getting all this done for the Lights On ceremony on Saturday," Whitlock said.
Speake also helped McPhail to coordinate with the Tahlequah Public Works Authority, to set up the temporary panels for the lights to be plugged in.
"We're just trying to coordinate and make it pretty for everybody, and give the community something nice to look at through there," he said.
Speake and McPhail said they spoke with Police Chief Nate King, and he plans to have officers patrolling the area while the display is up.
"As far as Parks and Recreation, I did tell Gena we would keep an eye on it during the day when we're out and about doing our projects. Hopefully, between all of us, we can keep it up and keep it looking nice to get us through this Christmas season," Speake said.
The total cost for the animated lights, setup, maintenance, dismantle, electric, and storage is around $33,000.
In addition to the animated lights, McPhail said there will be snack vendors, along with the downtown businesses offering specialty hot drinks. There will also be carriage rides and carolers singing throughout the downtown area.
