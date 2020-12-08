For 28 holiday seasons, Northeastern State University has brought the community together through its Lights On holiday event.
Typically, singers, dancers, and other entertainers perform for a large crowd the night of the celebration, culminating in the switching on of the Christmas lights on Seminary Hall. This year, however, things were done differently.
Due to COVID-19, NSU decided it would not be safe to allow a crowd to gather. Instead, the university livestreamed a miniature version of the spectacle Nov. 7 onto its Facebook page, leading off with Dr. Steve Turner, NSU president.
“It's my honor to bring greetings on behalf of the entire NSU family,” said Turner. “For almost 10 months, our community, state and world have been dealing with COVID-19. This terrible virus has and continues to take lives, make people sick and force us to change most aspects of how we meet together. However, the virus has not, and will not, steal our joy for the magic of Christmas, nor will it diminish our hope for better days.”
Turner expounded on why holding the event this way is necessary. He said the main priority during these times is to keep people safe.
“Tonight, as you can see, we are doing things differently,” said Turner. “There are no in-person crowds, and we will not have the outstanding singers and dancers that we’ve had in previous years. We want to keep everyone safe while continuing this decades-long tradition.”
Turner also pointed out the numerous scaffoldings and construction equipment lining the exterior of Seminary Hall. Turner said NSU is only a few months away from completing a restoration project on the historic building. He thanked the Cherokee Nation for the donations.
Following his opening statements, Turner introduced the audience to Penny Turner, NSU’s first lady. She remarked on the great history of Seminary Hall, and offered cheer and good wishes to all those who were listening.
“The tradition of Lights On at NSU has become an annual event in Tahlequah, and has always been a wonderful way to start the holiday season,” said Penny Turner. “This year, we are not able to celebrate with an exciting public event, but we know the spirit and joy that is the essence of this gathering is alive and well in the hearts of all of us.”
Santa Claus then made his annual appearance, and the trio turned on the Seminary Hall lights together. Turner said the hopes the lights remind everyone to look forward to the future.
“I hope that when we throw the switch and illuminate Seminary Hall, the warm glow of the lights will warm your hearts and lift your spirits,” said Turner. “Let’s embrace hope and look to the future with optimism.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.