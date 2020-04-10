Easter lilies are indigenous to southern Japan. The area where they grow naturally is a rocky seacoast with weather conditions similar to the southeastern United States.
Bulbs were first collected in 1777. By 1930, bulbs were being imported into the northwestern states of the United States. Today, growers located along the California-Oregon border – in an area known as the “Easter Lily Capital of the World” – produce 95 percent of the bulbs grown for the potted Easter lily market.
Only in North America is there the tradition for marketing Ilium species for Easter. This tradition that began prior to 1930 is unusual because lilies naturally bloom in mid- to late summer. Therefore, it is a tradition that depends on greenhouse forcing of the bulbs. Forcing of the bulbs is complicated by the fact that Easter Sunday varies from March 22 to April 25. Easter is the first Sunday following a full moon on or after the vernal equinox (March 21).
In late September and early October, growers harvest, clean, and ship bulbs to greenhouses across the nation.
The greenhouse growers then follow a complicated production schedule that is different each year. The Easter lily bulb is never dormant. New leaves are formed year-round. To flower, the bulb must receive at least 1,000 hours of near 40-degree temperature without freezing. Fourteen weeks before Easter, the bulbs are potted and day and night temperatures are manipulated. If the day temperature and the night temperature are too close together the plant will be short. When the plants have grown to about four inches, a grower can begin to predict with some certainty how much it has to grow before the flower buds form.
The perfect Easter lily is 20 inches tall and has puffy buds on Palm Sunday and flowers that fully open one week later. The cultivar most commonly grown for U.S. markets is the “Nellie White,” named for a lily grower’s wife.
Despite a sales window of only two weeks, Easter lilies are the fourth largest crop in the U.S. potted plant market, valued at over $40 million annually.
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.