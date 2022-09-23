Limore honored for contributions to Impact Aid

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Association of Federally Impacted Schools has recognized the late Jeffery Limore, former Superintendent of Dahlonegah Public Schools, with the Friend of NAFIS Award.
The award, which celebrates recipients for outstanding contributions to the Impact Aid program, was presented at the 2022 NAFIS Fall Conference and accepted by Jeff’s wife, Shelley Limore.
Limore, who passed away in June, was a national leader in advocating for school districts that receive Impact Aid. This federal education program reimburses school districts for the loss of revenue caused by the presence of nontaxable federal property, including military installations; Indian Trust, Treaty and Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act lands; federal low-income housing; and national parks, national laboratories and other Federal buildings and property. It helps ensure students who attend schools on or near federal property have access to a quality education.
Limore served on the NAFIS Board of Directors for six years, representing Region V – Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah – and working on several Board committees. He was a longstanding member of the National Indian Impacted Schools Association Executive Board, serving as past president at the time of his passing. He also served on the Oklahoma Association Serving Impacted Schools Board of Directors.
A citizen of the Cherokee Nation deeply committed to the students and staff in his community, Limore also embraced his role as a champion for all students in federally impacted school districts and worked to ensure they have access to the educational opportunities and resources they deserve. Recognizing the unique context in which Oklahoma Impact Aid school districts operate, he strove to elevate the state’s voice on the program at the federal level.
When discussing Impact Aid, “he was the bulldog in the fight, no matter if you are Indian lands, military, federal property or mid-to-low LOT schools,” said Voyd St. Pierre, NAFIS Board Member and Superintendent of Rocky Boy Schools. “Jeff was that person to advocate on your behalf.”
Limore’s career in education spanned more than 35 years. In addition to more than 20 years as superintendent, he had experience as a counselor and as a teacher of elementary, gifted, alternative and adult education.
“For the state of Oklahoma, both in the Impact Aid community and in our schools, he was a leader,” said Stephen Haynes, NAFIS Board Member and Superintendent of Briggs Public School.
