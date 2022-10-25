Lineup at Hunter's Home changes to jibe with history

PARK HILL — There’s a new, more historically accurate look these days at Hunter’s Home, where events and more are planned for the coming months.
“What is new at Hunter's Home is that we have been working hard all summer to bring the house back to its 1850s appearance,” said Susan Teska, site director.
Hunter’s Home was built in 1845 and is the only pre-Civil War plantation home remaining in Oklahoma. Teska said people coming through the house will now see a more period-correct look than in previous years. This includes additional pieces of furniture and rearrangements to make the rooms look more "lived in."
"We've rearranged basically every room in the house," said Teska.
Other changes have been made throughout entire building.
“People who may not have come through the house in the last couple of years will be surprised to find the barricades down,” she said. “They can now walk into the rooms of the house.”
Teska said staff have also been planning events for next year.
“Watch our Facebook for more information on those,” she said.
Hunter’s Home can be found on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/huntershomeok.
Hunter’s Home has hosted a Halloween event in previous years, like in 2020 when historical interpreters led tours throughout the home and told tales of supernatural and spooky sightings. These tours were online-only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, there will be no Halloween at Hunter’s Home this year.
“We aren't having the Halloween event due to our wanting to change the events we offer,” said Teska. “Also, the popularity of the event had been declining for a while.“
Teska said Halloween events eventually may return in the future.
The next event at Hunter’s Home will be the Christmas Open House, where the house will be decorated for Christmas as it was in the 1850s. This event will be held Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1-4 p.m. with free admission.
