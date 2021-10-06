Area clean water advocates are happy to see the Environmental Protection Agency scrap a 2020 rule that removed protections for rivers and streams, and they plan to continue their efforts to safeguard them.
More than a third of the U.S. population gets some or all of its drinking water from public systems that rely, in part, on intermittent or ephemeral streams – waters that have gone unprotected after a 2020 rule change by the Trump administration.
“Waters of the United States,” or WOTUS, is a threshold term that identifies waters protected by the Clean Water Act. In 2020, the Navigable Waters Protection ruled altered the definition, excluding ephemeral streams and some intermittent streams. In late August, an Arizona court vacated the rule, and the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers halted the rule’s implementation.
Even prior to the court ruling, the agencies announced a plan to revise the definition of WOTUS.
“We are committed to crafting an enduring definition of WOTUS by listening to all sides so that we can build on an inclusive foundation,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said. “Uncertainty over the definition of WOTUS has harmed our waters and the stakeholders and communities that rely on them.”
The agencies intend to revise the definition of WOTUS following a two-step process. A forthcoming foundational rule would restore the regulations defining WOTUS that were in place for decades until 2015, with updates to be consistent with relevant Supreme Court decisions. A separate, second rule-making process would refine this regulatory foundation and establish an updated and durable definition of WOTUS.
The 2015 rule, promulgated by the Obama administration, is what gave protections to all intermittent and ephemeral streams and their adjacent wetlands. Intermittent waters are seasonal rivers and streams that cease to flow every year, or at least twice every five years. Ephemeral streams last for a short duration and are the result of precipitation events.
Prior to the 2015 rule change, Supreme Court decisions related to clean water protection created legal confusion about whether the federal government could regulate such waters. According to the EPA, a durable definition of WOTUS is essential to ensuring clean and safe water in all communities – supporting human health, animal habitat, agriculture, watershed, flood management, local economies and industry.
Representatives of the energy lobby group, GPA Midstream Association, said the agencies should retain the Navigable Waters Protections Rule.
“However, if the agencies have already determined that a revision is necessary, GPA Midstream recommends a simple restoration of the pre-2015 rules,” said Vice President of Government Affairs Matt Hite. “Although these rules were not perfect, they are at least familiar to both the agencies and regulated industries. Further, they will work as a more reliable interim ‘foundation’ as they are likely to be less vulnerable to prolonged legal challenges. Any changes to these rules, such as ‘updates’ to account for Supreme Court decisions, should wait until step two of the agencies' planned process.”
Ed Brocksmith, with Save the Illinois River, said many of the streams that supply waters to the Illinois River are intermittent. He said they may be dry normally, but do carry water in the rainy season, and after a heavy rain, to the watershed.
“That’s the reason conservationists are concerned about the waters of the United States rule,” Brocksmith said. “Many of the streams that enter the Illinois River are spring-fed, and water doesn’t always appear to be visible in them. They could be running subsurface, especially in the summer months and during a drought.”
Spring Creek is another body – beloved for its crystal clear and always cold water – that receives water from intermittent and ephemeral streams. Spring Creek Coalition President Beth Rooney said Double Spring Creek is one of its largest tributaries.
“It’s one of our main contributors, but it goes underground quite a bit,” she said. “In between rains it stops [flowing]. There will be pockets of water, but there will be long stretches of dry gravel. It’s a very big tributary.”
Environmental groups are hoping the EPA will promulgate a definition of WOTUS that will afford Clean Water Act protections for all streams and wetlands that impact the health of downstream waters. However, Brocksmith said one thing that has been lacking in the discussion is groundwater.
“The EPA does not enforce regulations for clean groundwater – the aquifers that many people depend on for drinking water and irrigation,” he said. “Many cities have wells that supply their citizens with water. And the aquifers are very, very important to the Illinois River and all scenic rivers. STIR has tried to make a point with the EPA that our groundwater needs protection, in addition to surface water.”
