Liquor store owners ready for Sunday business

Area voters approved a county proposition to allow liquor sales on Sundays, and business owners are eager to begin bringing revenue into the city, the county, and their own coffers.
Dirk Van Veen, owner of Mary’s Liquor in Tahlequah, proposed the measure to the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners during an August meeting. The vote Nov. 3 received a 60.21 percent approval.
“It passed in all seven counties it had been presented in 2016,” Van Veen said. “So I thought there was a good chance that it would [pass here]. It gives us a more even playing field to capture some of the sales that were being made by chain stores, such as Casey’s, Reasor’s, and Walmart.”
Liquor stores had long been closed on Sundays, but in 2016, voters approved a measure to allow grocery and convenience stores to sell beer and wine with 15 percent alcohol.
Van Veen said revenue from liquor sales at the big chain stores doesn’t stay in Tahlequah. According to Oklahoma law, liquor stores have to be independently owned by a state resident.
“From the stores I’ve talked to in the Tulsa market, where it has been legal for two years, it’s estimated to be anywhere from 12-15 percent,” Van Veen said. “That’s a significant amount when you consider that our overhead is relatively fixed and we now have ability to generate 12-15 percent more in revenue.”
District 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Clif Hall said local liquor stores could open their doors on Sundays after the election was certified. Hall said that happened on Friday, Nov. 6, so theoretically, sales could have begun Nov. 8.
Mayor Sue Catron agreed it was unfair to the liquor stores that the big chain stores were able to sell on Sundays.
“I know that when the liquor laws changed earlier, it created the situation where liquor stores could not sell on Sunday, but other stores such as Casey’s, Love’s and Walmart could,” Catron said. “So I am glad there is a level playing field following last week’s election.”
Bill Adair, manager at Blackhawk Liquor, said he wasn’t open Sunday, Nov. 8, but he does plan to open his doors this Sunday, Nov. 15.
“It’s one of those things if one store opens, then we all will,” Adair said. “I’ve called around to talk to a few of the other people at the other stores and they’re all saying the same thing.”
Adair said the dilemma is now having to find someone who wants to work that weekend shift. Passage of the measure could boost employment to handle that extra day.
“It’ll help somebody out, because there’s a lot of people who need gas money for the week or something. It’s a pretty laid-back environment for the most part, and I’ve got one guy and all he’s doing is Saturdays, and now Sundays,” Adair said.
Adair hopes the move will decrease the abuse of those who chug mouthwash as a means of getting intoxicated when nothing else is readily available.
“It’s going to cut down on a lot of theft and people buying mouthwash and stuff like that,” Adair said. “I’ve talked to a few people at the department stores about that, and they see people stealing mouthwash on Sunday, or a big increase of people buying it on that day just because they’re going to drink it.”
By state law, liquor stores can be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
“We hope that someday, that will change, because with Tahlequah having so many tourism dollars, we would love to capture more of that lake and river traffic on Sunday morning before they go off to do their recreation,” Van Veen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.