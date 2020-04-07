With bars and taverns shut down and more people staying indoors due to the “shelter-at-home” order, local liquor stores have been seeing a rise in sales to people looking to stock up on alcohol.
Customers have been buying in bulk at Rum Runners in Tahlequah, where a popular item has been vodka. Customers seem to be making sure to purchase enough hooch to last a period of time so they don’t have to venture out of the house more often than needed.
Thomas McKinney, of Rum Runners, said business has been up around 60 percent lately.
“October, November, December, I make more money in those three months than I make in the rest of the year,” said McKinney. “That’s because everybody hangs out with their family and drinks. This quarantine has essentially made it just like Thanksgiving, where everybody is at home with their family.”
Like many of the stores in town, Rum Runners has adjusted its hours – closing around 9-9:30 p.m. to allow for employees to comply with the citywide curfew in place, although they’re technically essential employees. They’ve also started offering curbside and delivery services. The store is open for those who want to go in and purchase items, as long as there are not 10 people already inside the building.
“The curbside and delivery we’re definitely pushing for,” said McKinney. “The less people I see, the less likely I’m taking it home to anybody, too.”
For more information or to place an order with Rum Runners, call 918-506-4064.
At Mary’s Liquor, employees have also been offering curbside service, but customers are welcome inside, too. Manager Sterling Wright said all the workers have been wearing nitrile gloves and masks, and frequently touched or used surfaces are being cleaned about every 30 minutes – if not after every customer.
The COVID-19 buying frenzy has been similar to holiday sales at Mary’s, too. Wright said it’s been “like Christmas in April.”
“We’ve seen an increase in Everclear sales,” he said. “A lot of people have been buying it to make hand sanitizer. Besides that, it’s been pretty much all over the place. We’ve seen a lot of more bulk buys and people buying cases that they otherwise wouldn’t buy. Other than that, it’s the same stuff, but with a lot more frequency."
For those with questions or to ask about curbside service at Mary’s Liquor, call 918-456-4631.
