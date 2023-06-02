OKLAHOMA CITY — The battle over proposed new suburban toll roads has effectively stalled much needed and wanted improvements to Oklahoma’s outdated rural turnpike network.
When state leaders in early 2022 first unveiled the $5 billion, 15-year vision aimed at growing the state’s turnpike infrastructure, they promised that in addition to alleviating congestion in urban areas, they would add new interchanges to some of the state’s most antiquated rural routes. They also promised to widen a busy stretch of the rural Turner Turnpike between Oklahoma City and Bristow and widen the Will Rogers Turnpike from Tulsa to Claremore.
But over a year later, rural residents say they have yet to see the promised improvements their communities are waiting for to help bolster public safety and economic development.
Instead, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s ACCESS Oklahoma plan finds itself mired in litigation and controversy regarding proposed new turnpike routes in the Norman area. As a result, every promised project is on hold because OTA leaders opted to bundle every project together.
State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, said he “hates” the fact that the fight over the planned urban and suburban routes has effectively put the brakes on the wanted projects across rural parts of the state.
“We need access to the turnpike in rural Oklahoma,” said Grego, who also serves as vice chair of the House transportation committee.
He said people are dying each day on the Turner Turnpike, which needs widening to keep up with increased usage.
Grego also said his region wanted the turnpike expansion project. After years of growing public and tribal pressure, Grego was excited when OTA announced plans to build as many as three new exits along the Indian Nation Turnpike. That turnpike is the major highway artery that connects the region with the rest of the state.
Many local communities along that turnpike were initially bypassed when it was built nearly half a century ago. Today, emergency response is hindered by a lack of access to exits and the necessity of using gated, emergency dirt exit ramps, he said.
Economic development has been stymied as well. Noisy industrial trucks have to utilize city streets.
“My wish would be that we can uncouple the Norman project from the rest of the state projects (and) that we could proceed on the Turner, and we could proceed on the Indian Nation while we sort out the Norman (expansion),” he said.
If OTA ultimately abandons the expansion project, communities located near the turnpikes won’t grow, Grego said.
“They’ll just continue to be stagnant,” he said. “We’re wanting this access for growth.”
Lisa Salim, an OTA spokeswoman, said in an email that work on the long-range plan is paused until the Oklahoma Supreme Court rules on validation of the proposed bonds to pay to construct and operate new routes.
She said it is a 15-year, long-range plan that deals with many aspects of OTA’s need to expand and enhance the turnpike network. That includes creating new access points along existing turnpikes and new connections to communities along the routes.
“OTA has maintained an open line of communication with local communities about their needs for transportation access and improvements on the turnpike system,” Salim said.
Randy Carter, a spokesman for Pike Off OTA, the group challenging the planned Norman turnpike routes, said the group is not opposed to the rest of the ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plans.
“One of the things that’s in this ACCESS program is widening the Turner Turnpike,” he said. “I think that’s desperately needed, but the Turnpike Authority are the ones that bundled these together.”
He’d like to see OTA unbundle the projects, but suspects the other projects won’t bring in much additional revenue, which makes them a tougher sell in the bond market.
“I think our group has been misconstrued that we’re against progress and against economic development when we’re not,” Carter said, adding that they’re only opposition is to the proposed new Norman area turnpikes.
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said OTA had funding that could have expanded access points.
She also said the agency could have partnered with area tribes to potentially split the cost of needed expansions. Instead, OTA opted to bundle all the projects together for financial reasons. She said nothing would have prevented them from getting approval for certain on and off ramps.
Boren said the push for the suburban toll roads is “actually undermining real, authentic transportation access through all of Oklahoma.”
Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said OTA’s oversight board makes turnpike expansion decisions. He said the board should be working year round to determine what makes sense.
“If additional exit ramps are needed to facilitate a testing facility or manufacturing site, of course the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority should be very responsive to that when there’s a positive economic impact,” McCall said.
He said lawmakers passed a new law that for the first time gives legislative leaders power to decide who serves on OTA’s oversight board.
“What we have sought to achieve this year in legislation is just to make sure that there is more diversity of opinion and perspective by those board members,” McCall said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.