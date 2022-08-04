The application deadline for the 2022-'23 Little Cherokee Ambassadors Competition has been extended to Friday, Aug. 12. at 5 p.m.
To download the applications, visit https://www.cherokee.org/all-services/education-services/youth-leadership/. Applications are also available at the Cherokee First desk at the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex. Applications can be emailed to Little-Cherokee-Ambassadors@cherokee.org or hand delivered to the Cherokee Nation Tribal Complex by 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12.
The Little Cherokee Ambassador Competition will be held Friday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m. at Cornerstone Fellowship, 718 Pendleton St.
“The Little Cherokee Ambassador Competition is an opportunity for the youngest of Cherokees to explore Cherokee culture, language and government. Alongside Miss Cherokee and Junior Miss Cherokee, Little Cherokee Ambassadors attend local community events sharing their culture and heritage,” said Kristen Thomas, coordinator of the Little Cherokee Ambassadors Competition.
Little Cherokee Ambassadors must be between the ages of 4-12 years old on Aug. 26 and must be Cherokee Nation citizens living on the tribe’s reservation. Contestants will be judged in categories defined by age group: personal introduction – 10- to 12-year-olds only, cultural presentation, cultural interview, and overall stage presentation.
For more information on the Little Cherokee Ambassadors Competition, call Kristen Thomas at 918-207-4974.
