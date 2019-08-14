2019-20 Little Cherokee Ambassadors crowned

The 2019-'20 Little Cherokee Ambassadors were crowned on Aug. 10 in Tahlequah, kicking off the first official event of the 67th Cherokee National Holiday.
Seventeen Cherokee children competed in three age divisions for the titles. Little Cherokee Ambassadors act as role models and ambassadors for the tribe by attending events and parades for the next year.
Maryetta Elementary School fifth-grader Lindzee Scott was crowned Little Cherokee Ambassador in the 10-12 age category. Scott, 10, of Stilwell, said she is excited to begin serving as Little Miss Cherokee.
“It means a lot,” Scott said. “I’ve been practicing and am really looking forward to being in all the parades this year.”
For her cultural presentation she showed traditional Cherokee hunting tools, such as arrowheads, spearheads and tomahawks. She answered the importance and meaning of the star on the Cherokee Nation flag, named the three branches of Cherokee Nation government, and described the traditional game of stickball.
Joining her in the male division of Little Cherokee Ambassador is Grand View Elementary School sixth-grader Jonah Asbill, 11, of Tahlequah. He sang “Orphan Child” in Cherokee.
Reese Henson, a fifth-grader at Cherokee Immersion Charter School in Tahlequah, recited the Lord’s Prayer in Cherokee to win the 7-9 age division.
“I like to share the Cherokee language and be an ambassador for the tribe,” Henson said.
Winning in the boys 7-9 age division is Lucas Asbill, 9, of Tahlequah. Winning in the 4-6 age division were AriaMae Cunningham, 5, and Wyatt Carey, 4, both students at Cherokee Immersion Charter School.
The Junior Miss Cherokee competition is slated for 6 p.m. on Aug. 17 at New Life Worship Center, and the Miss Cherokee Leadership Competition will be held at 6 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Cornerstone Fellowship Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.