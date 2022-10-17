Participants can now apply for the Live Your Dream Awards.
Soroptimist International of America offers three levels of cash awards.
At the club level, Soroptimist International of Muskogee will award a $1,000 cash grant and the opportunity for consideration at the region level for awards from $3,000-$5,000. Region finalists then are considered for one of three international level awards. Ultimately, a Live Your Dream Awards finalist will have the potential to receive up to $16,000 cash to help offset educational expenses.
Eligible applicants can submit their applications electronically at www.soroptimist.org/our-work/live-your-dream-awards. The deadline for applications is Nov. 15.
Eligibility requirements for the award include being a woman who provides the primary financial support for herself and her dependents; has financial need; is enrolled or has been accepted to a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program; is motivated to achieve her education and career goals; has not previously received Soroptimist Women’s Opportunity or Live Your Dream Award; does not have a graduate degree; and is not a Soroptimist member or employee.
