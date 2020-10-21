Livers to run for UKB secretary

Ronny Livers has announced that he is running for United Keetoowah Band tribal secretary.
Livers has lived in Tahlequah for three years, but has worked for the UKB for four years. He is currently a human services advocate in the UKB Health and Human Services department.
"I have a servant's heart and always do my best in helping those who are in need with the resources I have. I am God-fearing, a fluent Cherokee speaker, honest, hard-working, and have a vision for growth and progress within the tribe," said Livers. "I look forward to meeting and hearing from everyone."
