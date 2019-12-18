A proposal to livestream Tahlequah Board of Education meetings online was rejected Tuesday night, after discussion on the matter was tabled at the November meeting.
Superintendent Leon Ashlock said the initial cost for audio-visual equipment would be $1,800, and there would be a cost for someone to run the equipment during each meeting. Board members Ed Myers and Dana Eversole were not in favor of streaming. Myers said he didn't think it's a cost the district should incur, and that the public can attend the meetings.
Board members Lorraine Walker and Chrissi Nimmo favored streaming the meetings. Nimmo, who had presented the idea, said, "It's the way government has gone."
Walker said she enjoys being able to livestream football games, and that the transparency would be good.
"It would engender some interest on issues we don't have, and it may get more parental involvement," said Walker. "It's an opportunity to showcase our professionalism and be more transparent."
But board President Brian Berry voted against the proposal.
"I'm concerned about things being taken out of context and of the social media aspects," said Berry.
He referred to discussions on social media that followed last month's board meeting about the location of this year's Save A Senior party.
Tahlequah High School administrators recently let the seniors vote on the location of the after-graduation party, and it will again take place at Northeastern State University.
Special presentations at the meeting included one on the annual FYE 2018-'19 audit by a representative of Jenkins & Kemper, CPA. TPS received the best grades available for the three reports issued.
Child Nutrition Director Dana Dobson reported the Sodexo Taste4 menus and marketing have been implemented at THS. Since then, through the first week of December, the meal count has increased, on average, by 68 per day.
The number of visitors who ate Thanksgiving meals at the TPS sites increased this year from 777 in 2018 to 1,137.
Dobson also announced the second annual Future Chef Competition for grades 1-5 will be held in March.
In personnel matters, two retirements were approved: Tess Courtney, THS special care paraprofessional, and David Bookout, Tahlequah Middle School principal.
"We will miss Mr. Bookout. It's a great loss," said Myers.
Discussion during executive session concerned the annual evaluation of the superintendent and the terms and condition of his employment. No action was taken, but it will be on the January agenda.
All other agenda items were approved.
What's next
The next Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
