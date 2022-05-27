Local historian Beth Herrington said that many don't realize that Downtown Tahlequah has evolved significantly over time, and she is on a mission to teach locals about these changes.
Created in 2012 by Herrington and Tahlequah Main Street Association, the self-guided walking tour celebrated its 10th anniversary last Thursday. As a part of her tour, Herrington offered her wisdom after working in Tahlequah as an area historian and educator for many years.
"I was brought up to respect history and genealogy," said Herrington. "I have not been able to understand how you can know who you are if you don't know the historic past of your city and country."
Tahlequah residents will have a chance to take themselves through history as a part of a self-guided tour, which hits 13 spots all around downtown
Tahlequah, touching on events, buildings and firsts for the area, including Ned Christie, the Redmen Shoppe, the Walters Building, the 1895 fire, the Washington Motor Company, the Masonic Opera House, the first post office, the Fuller Hotel, the first public school, the National Hotel, the Dawes Commission, the Cherokee Capitol, and the first telephone.
The walk is facilitated by the PocketSights app, which allows users to show themselves the sights, all at their own pace. Starting over by Town Branch Creek, the app takes tourists south, providing a helpful arrow to show where to go. At each site, a video - featuring Beth Herrington - guides users through the history of their surroundings.
Armed with a vision since the very beginning, after meeting with the Tahlequah Main Street Association Board of Directors on Thursday, Herrington maintained that this goal has not changed.
"Our original goal was to preserve the history of our main street," said Herrington. "We want to preserve the history of the founders who were important to the growth of the city."
However, Herrington also spoke to the multifaceted nature of keeping up the history of a city. As she's seen in other cities rich in tales from the past, with conservation comes more opportunity for financial revitalization.
"When we look at Guthrie and how they have maintained their historical buildings," said Herrington. "We've lost those kinds of assets [over the years]. If you want to put it that crudely."
Revitalization is a core value of the Main Street Movement of the Main Street America Network, of which the Tahlequah Main Street Association is a part. According to its website, the TMSA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization with the purpose "to foster, promote, maintain, and encourage the civic, social, commercial, tourist, and economic welfare of our city."
The Tahlequah Main Street Association holds many events throughout the year, including the titular Red Fern Festival, which draws large crowds.
Tahlequah has seen a great deal of change since it was founded in 1839, especially as demands from citizenry have evolved. Herrington took this to mind when selecting stops for the tour.
"It was important to me to capitalize on the major advances that have occurred on main street, on how they were developed, advanced and who those people were, how their ways of living evolved," said Herrington.
On whether she was pleased with seeing how old buildings have been reused, Herrington elaborated more on her background.
"I'm a child of the Depression. I abhor waste." said Herrington. "I like how they are being reused."
Looking ahead, Herrington shares her hopes for the future of Tahlequah
"Predictions are usually failures, but I would certainly think we'll see more growth here," said Herrington.
Check it out
To walk the historic tour, head downtown and use the PocketSights app.
