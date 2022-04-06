The Thompson House celebrated History Day April 5 by opening its doors to Tahlequah Public School third-graders so they could learn what life was like in Tahlequah during the 1880s.
The Thompson House was built in 1882 for Dr. Joseph Thompson, a health officer for Cherokees, and his family lived at the site for decades. Historian Beth Herrington played an integral role in saving the Thompson House from being demolished because she found value in the history of the site. The Thompson House now welcomes students from around the county to learn about Tahlequah’s history.
Volunteers taught the children skills that would have been useful in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Students made cornbread using ingredients of the time. They also shelled corn, ground it into meal, churned butter, drove nails, and washed clothing with a washboard and hung up the items to dry.
For lunch, students ate food kids in the 1880s would have eaten at school, which consisted of a biscuit with ham, an apple, and a molasses cookie.
“They would take a lunch like this to school from home. That would be a typical meal because most schools did not have a cafeteria. They would pour water from this bucket. There is a dipper," said Etter Nottingham, Thompson House president. "t wasn’t unusual for kids to use the same dipper and put it back in the bucket, but we will not be doing that. We are providing paper cups for the children to use."
Kids in the 1800s were expected to do chores and use tools. Hammering nails was seen as a child’s responsibility.
“That’s something kids did learn to do when they were young. They were very helpful with their parents,” she said.
Nottingham said it is important for students to learn about the past, because it gives them an understanding of the technology of the time.
“These tools are not at the homes of these students. By offering a living history, we can share with them how life was like in their town in the early 1900s or late 1800s. We feel like kids should know that there was some way of doing these chores before we have all of the automation that we have now,” said Nottingham.
She said she asked the students where they could buy ingredients for bread, and they all said the grocery store. She said most kids don’t have an understanding of where food comes from and how it gets to today’s markets. Demonstrations like these help kids understand how food is made and manufactured.
“That’s our goal is to let children know how people lived before automation. We also have allowed the children to these kinds of chores, and they enjoy it,” she said.
Herrington enjoys these events, too, because they offer a way to connect with young people. She said "living history" is an essential tool understanding the past.
“Living history is important because it is foundational to our understanding of our community and its growth, and if we do not understand where we’ve been, nor the input of all of those people who have gone before, we do not have an incentive, and perhaps we will not have the understanding to advance our community,” said Herrington.
Wayne Kindell is a volunteer who taught kids how to shell corn and drive nails. He likes working with the kids and believes these demonstrations are important.
“We shelled and ground corn on the front porch a while ago. We are going to give them the opportunity to drive a nail. They have not experienced like this the way they are growing up today. This is a new experience for them, both boys and girls,” said Kindell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.