PARK HILL – Hunter’s Home has announced that its Living History Season will kick off on Labor Day weekend.
Each year, from Labor Day weekend through Memorial Day weekend, the home will feature living history interpreters in period attire on the grounds. The interpreters will demonstrate 19th-century trades, chores, cooking, gardening, and crafts.
Living history activities are available each week, Thursday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. As always, the historic site is open year-round at 19479 E. Murrell Road. Regular hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Hunter’s Home is the only remaining antebellum plantation home in Oklahoma. It is a National Historic Landmark, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and part of the Trail of Tears National Historic Trail.
For more information, including admission prices, call 918-456-2751 or visit www.okhistory.org/huntershome.
