A dance troupe with the Chickasaw Nation’s arts and humanities department held a demonstration of traditional-style dances and songs at the Tahlequah Public Library on March 24.
“It’s not necessarily a stomp dance in the means of ceremonial grounds or anything like that, but they are doing their part to keep tradition alive by making it accessible,” said Jerilyn Willie, a part-time clerk at TPL.
The troupe usually features about 15 people, but due to scheduling conflicts, only a couple members danced on Friday. Some audience members were also invited to participate in the demonstration's community dance.
“It’s important for our community members to just make that connection, especially for Natives, and the Native youth because that’s showing them you have relatives everywhere. You may not be blood related, you may not have ever met these people before in your life, [but] there’s a way to make a connection with people because we’re all human [and] we’re all related,” said Willie.
Jamie Hotema, a member of the Chickasaw Dance Troupe, said she believes the event was important because it lets the community know their cultural identity is still present through various traditional dances and discussions on dance regalia.
“Like [with] basketball or any sport, it is important to know what is used to partake in that and the same thing [goes] for shakers,” said Hotema. “It’s just really interesting to see how we use elements of life and how nothing goes to waste.”
Hotema hopes attendees gained a passion for sharing their culture with others in the community.
Willie said having a space to host a dance allows people to ask questions about traditional dances, songs, and regalia and experience their culture, especially those cannot trace their lineage back in the typical way.
Rebecca Bills said Friday's event was the first traditional dance she's attended, but the second for her daughter, Adelaide Bills. Bills hopes Adelaide took away from the demonstration a sense of appreciation of people’s differences.
“Different doesn’t have to be a bad thing. It’s a good thing. It’s what makes us all special and it connects us,” said Bills. “I think it’s important to learn about other people’s cultures because it opens your mind.”
Willie said they plan on bringing the dance troupe back to the library this coming fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.