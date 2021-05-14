Cathy Cott loves to garden, but she has to limit the amount of time she spends outside with her plants.
Overdoing it could put her in bed for the next day. Even spending too much time in the sun can be disabling.
Cott, who has lupus, must plan her social and personal life around the disease. And she never knows when the symptoms will strike, although she tries to guard against them.
“I can go to bed feeling perfectly fine. I wake up in the morning and can’t get out of bed, can’t even walk to the restroom,” the Tahlequah resident said. “I don’t know what’s happening inside my body.”
May is Lupus Awareness Month. Lupus is a chronic disease that’s unpredictable; it can cause inflammation and pain in any part of the body. It’s also an autoimmune disease, meaning that the immune system, which usually fights infections, attacks healthy tissue instead, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.
Lupus most commonly affects the skin, joints and internal organs, such as the kidneys and heart. Because it targets so many areas of the body, it can cause a variety of symptoms. There are about 1.5 million people living with lupus in the United States.
Cott was 29 years old and about to undergo knee surgery when she discovered her lupus.
“The surgeon said to me, ‘Has anyone ever talked to you about lupus?’” she said.
Surprised by the question, she told him no. But she learned shortly afterward that she did, indeed, have the disease.
“There is not exactly a lupus test. There is stuff in your blood they look at, and questions they ask,” she recalled.
Lupus has affected her life in many ways. For the past year, since COVID became widespread, she’s spent most of her time in her house to limit possible exposure to the disease. She and her husband have three children, but she’s also been unable to see them. They only get together at outdoor events, and keep their distance from them. It’s really difficult, since they enjoy expressing their affection.
“I didn’t even get to hug my own children for over a year,” she said. This weekend marks the first time they’ve all been reunited.
Cott is active in community events, especially local PRIDE activities. She enjoys setting up for PRIDE events and taking down the displays, but doing so could bring on another attack of her lupus symptoms. She can’t stay out in the sun for a longtime. If she does too much, she may need to spend the next day in bed. Or she may need to take a round of steroids.
“I only take them when I actually have to, when it gets so bad I can’t function,” she said. “It’s really hard to plan anything. There are times when I do things that I know are going to make me sick.”
The combination of heat and sun is especially stressful for her.
Lupus doesn’t touch only the person with the disease.
“It doesn’t just affect me. It affects my husband, it affects my kids,” she said. “There’s some grief associated with what it puts on my family.” Finding appropriate medical care has been another challenge. For years, Cott had an outstanding rheumatologist, but he retired. So far, she’s looked in vain for a replacement.
“I can’t even find a rheumatologist who will take me now, and I have good health insurance. There are 59,000 people in Oklahoma who will be looking for a new provider. It’s really frustrating to find good health care in rural Oklahoma right now,” she said.
Scott Rosenthal, CEO of NeoHealth, said his organization works with a few lupus patients, but usually refers them to specialists.
Like Cott, most people discover they have lupus after reaching adulthood. The Lupus Foundation of America reports those at highest risk are women ages 15-44; certain racial or ethnic groups, including Native Americans, African Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanic/Latino or Pacific Islander; and those with a family member who has lupus or another autoimmune disease.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the symptoms vary from person to person, and usually come and go. Patients have flares, when symptoms get worse, and remissions.
Among the symptoms are muscle and joint pain, which affect most lupus patients; fever higher than 100 degrees; rashes, chest pain, hair loss, sun or light sensitivity, kidney problems and mouth sores.
They can be triggered by overwork and not enough rest, stress, too much exposure to the sun or to fluorescent or halogen light, infection, injury, stopping lupus medicines, and other types of medicines.
