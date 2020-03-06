Tahlequah police officers discovered two loaded guns within arm's reach of two men who were causing a disturbance.
On March 4, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was dispatched to Vance Trailer Park when a caller said Thomas Vance came to her trailer and beat on the door, trying to get inside. The caller said Vance hit and kicked the door in and broke a window. The woman said Vance lived in a house at the end of the trailer park.
While Qualls was standing on the porch talking with the complainant, he heard a man yelling from where Vance had gone.
“Due to the repeated disturbance, I decided to attempt to make contact with Vance. ... As I was walking off the porch, I saw a male subject get into a blue car at the residence the caller stated Vance lived at,” Qualls said in his report. “I walked out into the roadway next to my patrol car and turned my flashlight on and attempted to wave the car down. The car drove toward and attempted to drive past me. I yelled at the driver, Vance, to stop.”
When Vance stopped and rolled down his window, Qualls noticed a strong odor of alcohol . Vance said he only knocked on the woman's door because he didn’t know where his children were. He denied kicking the door or breaking the window.
“While speaking with Vance, I noticed a rifle sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. Due to the firearms inside the vehicle, as well as the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle, I asked Vance to exit,” Qualls said.
Vance, who was apparently intoxicated, complied and was patted down for weapons. He admitted to drinking six beers.
“I asked Vance about the firearm inside the vehicle. He stated he was taking it with him so it wouldn’t get stolen,” Qualls said. “I asked if the firearm was loaded and Vance did not answer me. He appeared to become upset when [questioned] about he weapons.”
Officer Robert Jones arrived to assist and told the passenger, James Deerinwater, to get out of the vehicle, since the firearm was in plain view. Jones said the man was argumentative and denied doing anything wrong. Qualls told Vance to put his hands behind his back because he was going to be detained. The man refused to follow orders and Jones stepped in to detain him.
“As Officer Jones grabbed Vance, the passenger, Deerinwater, grabbed Jones’ arm and attempted to pull the officer back away from Vance,” Qualls said.
Qualls and Officer Thomas Donnell grabbed Deerinwater and took him to the ground, where he continued to resist. He was arrested and put into Donnell’s patrol car while officers continued to investigate. After Qualls determined Vance was too impaired to drive, he arrested him for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Meanwhile, Jones removed a Ruger 556 rifle from the back seat Vance’s car and discovered it was loaded with live rounds. Jones also found another rifle in the back seat, but it was unloaded.
“Officer Jones then looked in the driver’s floorboard where Vance had previously been sitting and located a Ruger EC9s that was in plain view,” Qualls said. “Officer Jones removed the magazine from inside the pistol and discovered that it was loaded with live ammunition as well.”
Both Vance and Deerinwater were taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center. Vance was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and obstructing an officer in the performance of their duties. Deerinwater was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
