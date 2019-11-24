Tahlequah accountant Drew Kimble was honored by the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants at the 2019 New CPA Ceremony on Nov. 16 in Oklahoma City.
Kimble was honored with Gold Honorable Mention Medal, which is presented to candidates who pass all four sections of the exam within one window. Kimble completed his tests in window 3 of the 2019 CPA exam. He is an auditing consultant who earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Oklahoma.
In addition to education and experience requirements, the CPA exam plays a crucial role ensuring individuals who earn a CPA license have the skills and knowledge required to protect the public interest in a complex and ever-changing financial environment.
"As one of the toughest professional exams in existence, the CPA exam requires enormous commitment and dedication," said OSCPA Chairman Henry Bickerstaff, CPA. "On behalf of the OSCPA, I'd like to congratulate the winners on their wonderful accomplishment and wish them luck throughout their careers in the profession."
For more information about the New CPA Ceremony or to join the OSCPA, visit www.oscpa.com.
